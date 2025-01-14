Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday paid tribute to the Army personnel on the occasion of Veterans Day in Nagpur, Maharashtra and highlighted the sacrifices made by the country's armed forces and emphasizing that their bravery in the face of enemies, terrorism, and natural calamities ensures the safety and security of the nation.

"Our soldiers have made sacrifices for the country, today we are safe because of them. Be it a fight with enemies, terrorism or any natural calamity, our brave soldiers always help our society and keep our lives safe. Some people make sacrifices for the country and some retire, today is the 9th Veterans Day to remember all those people. Today I salute all our soldiers," Gadkari said.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953. The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting such interactive events in honour of the Ex-Servicemen.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday left for Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor to celebrate 'Veterans Day' with the Ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces.

"Leaving New Delhi for Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. Looking forward to celebrate 'Veterans Day' with the Ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

Later in the day, the Defence Minister will be attending the event along with J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other senior military and civil officials.

According to an official release, the event will be held under the aegis of Northern Command to honour the Armed Forces Veterans and Veer Naris.

Approximately 1,000 veterans from Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera, and Sunderbani are likely to attend the event. The event will also include the hoisting of a 108-foot National Flag and the inauguration of the Akhnoor Heritage Museum.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Department will present cultural performances reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.

As a special gesture, mobility equipment like motorised wheelchairs, e-scooters, and autorickshaws will also be distributed to the veterans.

The event reflects the Indian Army's respect and unwavering commitment to care for the Veterans and Veer Naris who have served the nation with pride and dedication, added the release. (ANI)

