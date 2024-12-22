Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu offered prayers at the Baba Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday.

The Union Minister expressed his long-standing desire to visit the temple and seek Baba Mahakal's blessings.

"I am very happy to be here. For a long time, I had a desire to come here and take Baba Mahakal's blessings. I am very pleased with the way the entire corridor has been built," Ram Mohan Naidu told ANI after his visit.

He further added, "There is a possibility of more development here. The Chief Minister has suggested that an airport facility should be built here... We will work on this possibility in collaboration with the state government."

Earlier in the day, Naidu inaugurated the new ATC tower-cum-technical block and India's first zero-waste airport at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore.

"Inaugurated the new ATC tower-cum-technical block and India's first zero-waste airport at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore. Indore, the cleanest city, now sets another benchmark in sustainability--a shining example of progress and responsibility. I was joined by Hon'ble Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Govt of Madhya Pradesh Sh. @KailashVijayvargiya Ji and Hon'ble MP of Indore Shri. @iShankarLalwaniJi on this milestone occasion," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

