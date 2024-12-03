New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush has witnessed a transformative journey over the last decade, positioning itself as a global leader in traditional medicine. Since its inception in 2014, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a statement from the Ministry of Ayush on Monday.

The Ministry has driven significant advancements in public health, education, research, and economic development, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Today, Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik outlined the significant strides made in the Ayush sector, highlighting the Ministry's efforts in integrating traditional Indian medicine into mainstream healthcare.

Ayush Infrastructure has expanded significantly with more than more than 755,780 Ayush practitioners. 886 undergraduate and 251 postgraduate colleges with an annual intake of 59,643 UG students and 7,450 PG students. 3,844 Ayush hospitals and 36,848 dispensaries (3,403 hospitals and 27,118 dispensaries under the government sector).

Three State-of-the-Art Satellite centres of National Institutes of Ayush viz., All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi were inaugurated on 11th December 2022 by PM adding 400 seats across UG, PG, and doctoral courses, along with 550 beds.

Under research and innovation over 43,000 studies are hosted on the Ayush Research Portal, emphasising evidence-based healthcare.

Milestones include AYUSH-64 and Kabasur Kudineer for COVID-19 management and collaborations with CSIR, ICMR, AIIMS, and other institutions to establish Centers of Excellence.

Over the years, International Day of Yoga (IDY) has set unprecedented milestones, starting with IDY-2015, which achieved two Guinness World Records. IDY-2022 introduced the ground-breaking concept of the Guardian Ring of Yoga, symbolising the interconnectedness of global participation. IDY-2023 further expanded its reach to 192 countries, with 23.44 crore participants worldwide, incorporating innovative concepts such as the Ocean Ring of Yoga, Yoga for the Arctic to Antarctic, Yoga at the North and South Poles, Yoga Bharatmala, and Yoga Sagarmala, showcasing yoga's universal appeal across diverse geographies and cultures.

"Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan," a nationwide campaign launched by the Prime Minister, is set to revolutionise health awareness across India. Mobilising 4.7 lakh volunteers, this initiative promotes holistic well-being and preventative healthcare based on Ayurvedic principles.

The campaign will also strive for multiple Guinness World Records, showcasing India's dedication to blending traditional knowledge with modern outreach. It empowers individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and aims to redefine preventive healthcare nationwide.

The Ministry of Ayush continues to innovate and globalise traditional Indian medicine while ensuring quality, safety, and accessibility. India is poised to lead the world in holistic and sustainable healthcare solutions by leveraging technology, expanding research, and fostering global partnerships. (ANI)

