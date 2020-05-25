India News | Union Power Minister Reviews Restoration of Power Infrastructure Post-Amphan Via Video Conferencing

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Monday reviewed the progress of the restoration of power systems post super cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "The disruption caused by the cyclone to the power systems was extensive, but the restoration work has been carried out swiftly. The Inter-State Transmission System was restored within a few hours and Central Power PSUs also provided human resources to carry out power restoration of local power supply in the cyclone-affected areas."

He also said that the restoration will be complete in Odisha by Monday and "the work is in progress in parts of Kolkata and some other districts of West Bengal".

The Minister directed the ministry officials that apart from the manpower/assistance already made available "they should mobilize additional manpower through National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) and make them available to the Power Department of West Bengal to assist them in restoration work. They will remain in touch with the state government so as to provide them with whatever help is necessary."

Singh was joined by Additional Chief Secretary Power, West Bengal and Principal Secretary Power, Odisha; chairman of various DISCOMS; Centre's Secretary Power; Central Additional Secretary Power; CMD of PowerGrid, and other senior officials via video-conferencing. (ANI)

