By Aarav Bharadwaj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): The preparations for the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh 2025 are being carried out extensively, with the health department playing a significant role. The health department has made comprehensive arrangements to tackle potential health challenges, especially the HMPV virus.

Upper Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, providing information, stated that all necessary arrangements related to health management have been ensured. Continuous communication and workshops are being conducted among all the doctors and consultants, ensuring that they are fully equipped.

He also mentioned that the guidelines received from the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government will be followed appropriately. This indicates that the health department is vigilant and prepared to avoid any inconvenience.

Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. The district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip. Nearly 45 crore people are expected to come for the Mahakumbh Mela.

Earlier, the Peshwai of Ananda Akhada held a grand 'Sobha Yatra' on Monday before entering the Mahakumbh Mela premises in Prayagraj.

The procession started in a grand manner from the Anand Akhara premises located near Baghambari Math. Thousands of saints and sadhus participated in the Maha Kumbh along with drums and trumpets, riding on elephants, horses and chariots.

The administration and security officials welcomed the saints and ensured safe and secure commutes during the 'Sobha Yatra.'

Anand Akhada worships Suryanarayana, the Sun God, as their presiding deity. The Akhada is also known for setting up educational institutions that teach Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts.

Meanwhile, Anand Akhada Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand Ji Maharaj announced that seers from around the world associated with Anand Akhada would settle in the Mela tents starting Monday and further mentioned that the Sun God, revered by the Akhada, would provide energy and spiritual growth to everyone at the Mela. (ANI)

