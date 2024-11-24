Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated SP candidates Naseem Solanki and Tej Pratap Yadav for their victories in the Sisamau and Karhal Assembly bye-elections, results of which were declared on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude to voters and supporters, Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the success of the INDIA alliance, calling the SP candidates' victories a testament to the power of unity.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: MahaYuti Outpaces Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, Set To Use Electoral Mandate To Win BMC Polls.

"The power and capability of true and courageous people only increases through struggles. Heartfelt gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all the voters, supporters, workers and leaders for making both the winning candidates of Samajwadi Party win as the joint candidate of India Alliance in the UP assembly by-election," Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a post on X.

He added, "Hearty congratulations to Mrs. Naseem Solanki from Sisamau assembly seat and Mr. Tej Pratap Yadav from Karhal assembly seat for their victory. Congratulations to all the other candidates of India Alliance-SP, who have had a moral victory because the world has seen the robbery of votes openly."

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Result 2024: 10 Muslim MLAs Elected to Legislative Assembly, AIMIM Tally Drops.

Despite these wins, SP only managed to secure two of the nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh were bypolls were held on November 20, trailing far behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, who claimed victory in seven constituencies.

Yadav also congratulated INDIA alliance ally Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee for sweeping all six seats in West Bengal bypolls.

"TMC's unprecedented victory in all the seats in the assembly by-elections of West Bengal has proved that under the able leadership of Ms. Mamata Banerjee, BJP was not able to play any 'game' and could not even open its account. The parties of India Alliance have won the elections and by-elections in all those states where there was no BJP government and there was no scope for BJP's 'scam politics'," the SP chief said.

"Apart from this, wherever the candidates of India Alliance were fully alert, the BJP's ploy has failed miserably there too," he added.

The Election Commission of India announced the results of bypolls in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP emerged victorious in 21 assembly seats, Congress won seven, and the TMC secured six in West Bengal.

In Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi who was making her electoral debut registered a massive victory in the Wayanad by-election.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)