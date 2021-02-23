Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reiterated his government's commitment towards ensuring safety and dignity of women and stressed that the 'Mission Shakti' has been launched in the state for this purpose.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of the mission and said it has had a positive impact on the society which is becoming more aware towards the safety and dignity of women, according to an official release.

He directed officials to start various departmental programmes relating to women empowerment under it from February 26 in view of International Women's Day on March 8.

Adityanath asked for setting up reporting chowkis in every district for registering cases of crime against women and ensuring prompt action, the release said.

He also asked for appointing women at all community toilets set up in rural areas and also directed for effective implementation of schemes meant for women such as the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojna and the Samohik Vivah Yojna.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said the mission is entering a new phase after having achieved great success in ensuring safety, dignity and self-reliance of women and girls.

In view of the success of the Mission Shakti campaign, all the district magistrates of the state will prepare a road map for the next one year to continue the mission even after April 2021.

Under the campaign, about 7.06 crore people have been made aware and this includes more than 4.27 crore women and over 2.78 crore men, the official said.

“Women and girls still suffer discrimination and gender inequality. In such a situation, effective communication has an effective role in helping them overcome these situations,” said Manoj Kumar Rai, director, women welfare department and nodal officer, Mission Shakti.

Women who bring positive changes in the society will be identified and their success stories will be disseminated as much as possible so that they can become an inspiration for other women, he said.

Mission Shakti campaign was launched in the state in October last year and was scheduled to continue till April this year.

