Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid floral tributes to former UP CM Kalyan Singh, on his birth anniversary.

Yogi said that Kalyan Singh never compromised with his values and principles.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 6, 2025? Check Details.

Speaking at an event, CM Yogi said, "Every person accepted his efficiency, his hard work and his administrative ability. It often happens that people sacrifice their principles for power, and compromise with their values to achieve something, but there was a personality who never compromised with his values and principles."

CM Yogi said that Kalyan Singh provided a new course to the politics of the state and laid a vision of a new Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Mathura: Silver Idols, Plates Stolen From Temple at BJP Leader Pradeep Goswami's House in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

"During the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and even after that, he gave a new direction to the politics of the state and the efforts that were started at the beginning of the 1990s and even after to perfect administrative efficiency, gave a vision of a new Uttar Pradesh...," CM Yogi added.

Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21, 2021, at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Kalyan Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)