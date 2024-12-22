Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Several devotees thronged at the Shiv-Hanuman temple in Sambhal on Sunday to offer prayers.

Sanchikant Shukla said that the temple opened at 4 am on Sunday and was flooded with devotees from Kashi to Dubai.

"The temple had opened at 4 am today for the prayers. A lot of devotees are coming here from very far places from Kashi to Dubai...there is a lot of happiness and excitement among the devotees.." Shukla said while speaking to ANI.

The temple was rediscovered during an anti-encroachment campaign by the district police and administration on December 14 and held its first-morning aarti on December 20.

The Shiv-Hanuman temple has been closed since 1978.

On December 20, Geeta Pradhan, a former member of Uttar Pradesh's Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission and a BJP leader visited the temple to offer prayers on Wednesday.

Pradhan shared, "We are very happy. With the efforts of Honorable Yogi ji, an ancient temple has been rediscovered with the support of the administration. Everyone is here to offer prayers, and there is a wave of happiness among people. Many idols were installed outside the temple, all of which were demolished, and houses were built on the temple land."

She further explained, "When the police administration came to investigate an electricity theft, they found the ancient temple. Today, the Hindu community is very happy."

On December 15, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya also visited the newly uncovered Shiv-Hanuman Temple to offer their prayers.

Meanwhile, earlier on December 21, a team from the Uttar Pradesh Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) surveyed the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal.

Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra said, "The state archaeological team arrived here to conduct a survey at the temple..." (ANI)

