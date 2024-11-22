Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved proposals to hold grand roadshows in the country and abroad for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

Also Read | 'Cash for Votes' Storm in Maharashtra: BJP's Vinod Tawde Sends Legal Notice to Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Shrinate, Says 'Congress Habit To Spread Lies'.

The state government said in a statement that many important proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting including to organise grand roadshows in all big cities of the country and abroad for Mahakumbh-2025 and purchasing 220 vehicles for the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh-2025 is being organisd in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Bihar Boy Pretends to Play Ludo, Drugs Passengers and Robs Them on Trains, Arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh government is working in a mission mode to make this biggest festival of the 'Sanatan Dharma' a grand event, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)