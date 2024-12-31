Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has started attracting a huge influx of tourists ahead of the New Year. DCP Kashi Zone, Varanasi, Gaurav Banswal, stated measures taken to ensure a smooth celebration, including police patrol, road diversions for traffic regulation, etc.

"Jal police and NDRF are regularly patrolling the area. Heavy footfall started five days prior to the New Year. Road diversions have been set up to regulate heavy traffic. Areas of heavy footfall have been identified and divided into sectors. The police are regularly patrolling and monitoring these areas through CCTV," said the DCP Kashi Zone, Varanasi.

"It is considered auspicious to pray on the occasion of the New Year. Kashi is considered supreme amongst all the religious places. In contemporary times, Varanasi has become significant from a tourism point of view. New Year attracts a huge crowd here. Devotees come to Ganga Ghat to take a dip and then go for Kashi Vishwanath darshan," said a local.

Meanwhile, another city, Mathura, is also attracting a huge influx of crowds at sacred temples like Banke Bihari, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and Dwarkadhish. With faith-filled crowds swelling, Mathura Police, led by SSP Shailesh Pandey, have implemented robust security measures, including drones, additional cameras, and strategic parking arrangements, ensuring a safe and seamless experience for the worshippers.

SSP Shailesh Pandey, stated that the new year is about to start and in such a situation, devotees of Kanha from all over the country and abroad start the new year with the darshan of the Lord and the darshan of his feet. Devotees in lakhs reach Banke Bihari Temple, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Dwarkadhish Temple, Barsana Nandgaon, and Gokul in Vrindavan. A large number of devotees have already reached Vrindavan Dham to enjoy the new year.

He further added that the Mathura Police have prepared a comprehensive plan for the convenience and security of lakhs of devotees coming to Braj in the new year. Giving information in this regard, he said that a large number of forces have been deployed around the major temples. (ANI)

