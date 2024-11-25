Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his happiness over the spectacular victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the Mahayuti alliance during the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday.

He attributed the victory to the visionary policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the efficient strategy of the national leadership of the party and the commitment of the BJP towards public service in Maharashtra.

According to a press release, Chief Minister Dhami spoke to senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP and the winning candidates over the phone and congratulated them on this achievement. He said that the people of Maharashtra have made it clear by reposing faith in the development work done by the BJP and the Mahayuti government that the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" has immense support across the country.

The Chief Minister especially congratulated the following winning candidates: Ashish Shelar from Bandra West, Rajan Naik from Nalasopara, Sanjay Mukund Kelkar from Thane and Pratap Baburao Sarnaik from Ovala Majiwada, Sneha Dubey Pandit from Vasai and Narendra Mehta from Mira Bhayander.

Dhami campaigned for all these candidates and all of them also won. The Chief Minister described this victory as the result of the trust of the people of Maharashtra and the hard work of the BJP workers. He said that this victory proves that the party's policies and development work are bringing positive change in the lives of the common people.

During the Maharashtra election campaign, Chief Minister Dhami was entrusted with the responsibility of campaigning and communication in many areas of Maharashtra by the BJP high command. Dhami presented the ideology and achievements of the party among the people there with his wisdom and experience.

The Chief Minister said that this victory is proof of the people-friendly policies and development work of the BJP and the Mahayuti government. While congratulating the winning candidates, he expressed confidence that they would work with dedication and loyalty in their respective constituencies, meeting the expectations of the people. (ANI)

