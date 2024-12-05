Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Maharashtra's newly sworn-in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday following the swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai and wished him a successful tenure.

CM Dhami expressed confidence in the leadership of Fadnavis, stating, "Certainly under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the energetic leadership of Devendra ji, the Mahayuti government will ensure public welfare by the overall upliftment of all sections and will set new records in the development journey of Maharashtra."

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami had arrived in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government. While interacting with the media, Dhami praised the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance for its win and the formation of the government. "The Mahayuti alliance has received a majority here. I congratulate Fadnavis ji. The double-engine government here will work very well," Dhami said, referring to the synergy between the state and central governments.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath, which was attended by several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers from other states such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar).

Addressing the press after taking the oath, Fadnavis reassured the people of Maharashtra about the government's commitment to the state's development. He underscored the unity within the Mahayuti alliance, highlighting the roles of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. "Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with me. People have chosen us for stability, and we will work together," Fadnavis said. He also assured that the government would continue its development initiatives, including the "Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana."

On the issue of opposition criticism regarding the delay in forming the government, Fadnavis explained that coalition governments require thorough consultations. "I don't see this as a delay in forming the government. Even in 2004, the process took 12-13 days, and in 2009, it took about nine days. In a coalition setup, decisions require widespread consultation," he said. He also noted that the government had nearly finalised the allocation of portfolios, with only a few remaining decisions to be made.

Fadnavis further stated that the Cabinet had decided to hold a special Assembly session on December 7-8 to elect the Speaker, with the Governor's address scheduled for December 9.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a historic win in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance faced a setback, with Congress winning only 16 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) 20 seats. NCP's Sharad Pawar faction secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

