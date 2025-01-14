Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Uttarayan festival on Tuesday. He said that may Lord Surya Dev bring good luck in the lives of people.

CM Dhami attended the Cantt Vidhan Sabha Karyakarta Sammelan in Dehradun on Tuesday.

CM Dhami said, "Lord Surya Dev has entered Uttarayan today. The festival of Lord Surya's entry into Uttarayan is celebrated in different forms at many places across the country. Somewhere it is celebrated as Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Bihu and in some places it is celebrated as Pongal. I wish everyone the best on the entry of Lord Surya Narayan into Uttarayan. May Lord Surya Dev bring good luck in your life in every way."

He said that whenever he visited the Cantt Vidhan Sabha he felt like being with family members.

"For 22 years I have been in Cantt Vidhan Sabha. I would like to remember Late Harbans Kapoor who helped to make this area the fort of BJP. It is the effort of Karyakartas due to which the BJP won in Haryana and able to form government in Maharashtra," he added.

Earlier CM Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan festival.

In his greetings message on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this festival of worship of Sun God, charity and religious devotion brings enthusiasm and excitement in the lives of people. "This festival is a symbol of the rich heritage and cultural unity of our country," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Makar Sankranti and the charity done on this occasion have special significance in Indian culture. This holy festival is also associated with the commencement of auspicious works.

The Chief Minister wished that this festival of worship of Lord Sun should infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all the people. (ANI)

