New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the residence of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi in New Delhi on Sunday to congratulate and wish him on his birthday.

During the visit, Chief Minister Dhami discussed various contemporary issues with Murli Manohar Joshi and extended his heartfelt wishes for a long and healthy life.

"In New Delhi, I met the former Union Minister, Honorable @drmmjoshibjp ji, the founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP, a skilled organizer and our guardian who irrigated the political field with excellent moral values and received his blessings and guidance. On this occasion, he wished him a happy birthday and prayed to God for his long and healthy life," Dhami wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday extended his warm wishes to veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on the occasion of his birthday. Taking to X, Singh acknowledged Joshi's scholarship and dedication to public service, highlighting how his contributions have greatly enriched India's public life and described him as an inspiration to all and prayed for his good health and long life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other BJP leaders extended heartfelt greetings to veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on the occasion of his birthday.

In a post on X, Home Minister Amit Shah prayed to God that Joshi always remain healthy and live a long life.

"I send my birthday wishes to senior BJP leader, respected Dr Murli Manohar Joshi ji. You have played a significant role in expanding the organization through various responsibilities and in creating dedicated workers. As Human Resource Development Minister, you made an unforgettable contribution towards 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan' and free education for all sections. Your life dedicated to the ideology of nation first is inspiring for the youth. I pray to God that you always remain healthy and live a long life," Shah said on X.

Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi has been an influential figure in Indian politics, advocating for a strong, modern India. He contributed to shaping India's approach to the WTO and Patents regime, and led key initiatives on education and scientific research as Union Minister for HRD and Science & Technology. He introduced reforms like free education for girls and supported welfare programs for women and minorities. His work in the BJP and leadership in various ministries have had a significant impact on the country's development. (ANI)

