Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is the first day of the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Tamils around the world. The festival of Puthandu usually falls on April 14 every year and marks the beginning of the month Chithirai in the Tamil calendar. Tamil New Year is also known as Varusha pirappu and is observed on first day of Tamil month Chithirai. The festival date is set with the solar cycle of the solar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the month of Chittirai. Puthandu 2025 is on Monday, April 14. According to drikpanchang, the Tamil Shaka Samvata 1947 begins this year on April 14. The Sankranti Moment on Puthandu is at 03:30 AM.

On the same day, South and South East Asia celebrate the traditional new year, but it is known by other names such as Vishu in Kerala, and Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in central and northern India. On this day, Tamil people greet each other by saying ‘Puttāṇṭu vaḻttukaḷ’ and mark the festival with family and friends. On this day, people visit auspicious items like fruits, flowers, gold, and mirrors first thing in the morning for good luck. Puthandu 2025 Kolam Designs and Colourful Rangolis To Celebrate Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2025 Date

Puthandu 2025 falls on Monday, April 14, 2025.

Puthandu 2025 Timings

The Tamil Shaka Samvata 1947 begins this year on April 14. The Sankranti Moment on Puthandu is at 03:30 am.

Puthandu Significance and Rituals

Puthandu holds great cultural and traditional significance for people of Tamil Nadu and hence the festival is celebrated with great fanfare. The Tamil New Year follows the spring equinox and generally falls on April 14 of the Gregorian year. People clean up the house, prepare a tray with fruits, flowers and auspicious items, light up the family puja altar and visit their local temples. The day is marked by wearing new clothes and paying respect to elders followed by a vegetarian feast.

Puthandu is celebrated by Tamils in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and by the Tamil diaspora across several countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Myanmar, South Africa, United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and Australia.

