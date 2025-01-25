Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday inspected the preparations in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed program at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games at the Maharana Pratap Stadium in Dehradun.

The opening ceremony of the National Games is scheduled to be held on 28 January.

"Before the 38th National Games, we have reviewed all the arrangements here and all the preparations have been completed and now we are waiting for this historic moment," Dhami told reporters after the inspection.

"People of the whole country are also waiting for the National Games. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and since the state is the host, the people of the state are excited. We are welcoming everyone and it will be a historic event, our Devbhoomi will also be established as a sports land," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, scheduled from January 28 to February 14, 2025.

The event will bring together over 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from across India, competing in 38 sports disciplines across multiple cities in Uttarakhand. This marks the first time the state will host the National Games, after being announced as the host in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the third-largest shooting range is being put together at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun for the 38th National Games.

In terms of target capacity, this range will be the third largest shooting range in the country after Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi and MP Shooting Range in Bhopal. Among these, the shooting range in Delhi has a capacity of 80-80 targets for each event, while in the case of Bhopal, the target capacity is 60-60.

160 targets are being installed in this range, which can make Uttarakhand a major centre for national and international level shooting competitions. With this, Uttarakhand can emerge as a strong contender for national and international level shooting competitions in the coming days.

The shooting competition in the National Games is scheduled to be held at Maharana Pratap Sports College. 60-60 targets of 10 and 25-meter range are being installed here, while there are 40 targets of 50-meter range. (ANI)

