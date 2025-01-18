Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday urged the public to support BJP's mayoral candidate Kalpana Devlal and councilor candidates in the municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 23.

Addressing a public meeting, he outlined the party's vision for transforming Pithoragarh into an ideal and environmentally friendly city.

"Our goal is to make Pithoragarh an exemplary and beautiful city. For this, it is crucial to establish BJP's double-engine government in the municipal corporation elections. With such a government, the area will witness planned development and progress towards becoming a clean and green city," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister also referred to the recent incident of "spit jihad" in Bageshwar, assuring strict action against such practices. "Our government is committed to ensuring cleanliness and will not tolerate actions like spit jihad. Those involved will face strict consequences," he stated.

Criticizing the Congress, CM Dhami accused the opposition of turning Uttarakhand into a hub of land jihad for political gains. "To appease its vote bank, Congress has mocked Ram and ridiculed the construction of the Ram temple. The party is fractured in Pithoragarh, and people should not fall prey to their tactics. Electing BJP is the only way to ensure the region's development," he asserted.

He also highlighted ongoing government actions against illegal land acquisitions in the state. "We are addressing 750 cases of land purchases that violated regulations, demonstrating our commitment to fairness and transparency," CM Dhami noted.

The public meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation, particularly from the youth, who raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister. Their enthusiasm momentarily interrupted the speech, prompting CM Dhami to pause and request calm before continuing.

The municipal elections in Pithoragarh are seen as a key test for BJP's local governance agenda and its focus on development and law enforcement. (ANI)

