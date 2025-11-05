Mahabalipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday lashed out at Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of making "slanderous remarks" in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and engaging in "politics of hatred."

Addressing a Special General Committee Meeting in Mahabalipuram, Vijay said, "We have been living in deep pain and sorrow all these days - indescribable pain. In such a situation, it was our duty to stand by the hearts of our own people who were affected. That is why we chose to remain silent all this time. But while we remained calm and silent, political traps of hatred and baseless slanders were spun and spread around us. We are going to sweep all of these away - with the power of law and the strength of truth."

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, the actor-turned-politician said, "The Chief Minister, who repeatedly says that he has no desire to do politics, spoke many slanderous things about us in the Assembly. The same Chief Minister who preaches magnanimity in words, in reality, poured out venom and malice in his speech. Do you think the people of Tamil Nadu will fail to recognise what kind of politics that is?"

Vijay alleged that his campaign faced restrictions "no other political leader in India had ever faced". "We were told to stay inside buses, not to wave at people, not to stand on the roof of the bus -- so many constraints were imposed," he said.

"The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who has made false accusations against us without honesty or integrity, should be asked a few questions," he said, adding that the DMK government spent "crores of rupees to hire 'learned' lawyers" who "stood helpless before the Supreme Court, unable to defend the government's lies and fabrications."

Referring to the Karur incident, the TVK leader questioned the government's handling of the inquiry process. "After the Karur incident, a one-man inquiry commission was hurriedly appointed. But soon, government officials and police top brass were gathered for press conferences - in a manner that disrespected even that commission itself. Why did this happen? For what purpose?" Vijay asked.

"The Supreme Court severely criticised the Tamil Nadu government, saying that the police officials' statements to the media could cast doubt among the public about whether a fair investigation would take place - and that only a transparent, fair investigation could restore public confidence," he added.

Vijay accused the Chief Minister of being "intoxicated by power" and said, "Without any sense of humanity, ethics, or dignity, the Chief Minister has begun to play a mere political game while pretending to speak of morality and compassion."

He said the people had "completely lost faith" in the Tamil Nadu government. "If not, the people will make the DMK leadership understand it deeply and forcefully in the 2026 Assembly elections," he said, adding, "So I say - start preparing that statement right now: 'We bow to the verdict of the people.'"

Reiterating his confidence in his party's prospects, Vijay said, "When nature and God stand beside us as the mighty spirit of our Tamil brothers and sisters, who can stop our politics for the people? So, comrades, these obstacles we face are only temporary obstacles. We will overcome them all. We will stand hand in hand with the people. We will stay among the people. We will never stray from our path."

Concluding his address, the TVK leader said, "Even now, I say -- in 2026, there will be a contest between only two parties: TVK and DMK. This contest is going to grow even stronger. Victory will be 100% ours. We will wear the crown of success. We will make history. Have faith -- good things will happen. Victory is certain." (ANI)

