New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A wall of a vacant plot collapsed due to rain in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Thursday, police said.

They said no one was injured in the incident.

"We are investigating the matter. CCTV footage shows no one was around when the wall collapsed," a senior police officer said.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the morning.

