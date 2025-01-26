New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As the tricolour soars high, India's 76th Republic Day celebrations unfold with resplendent pomp and ceremony, transforming the iconic Kartavya Path into a kaleidoscope of colour, culture, and national pride.

The tableau from West Bengal showcased the state's rich cultural heritage, architectural brilliance, and artistic traditions.

It featured the iconic terracotta temples of Bishnupur and traditional folk art forms like Chhau dance and Baul songs, symbolizing Bengal's vibrant culture and its integral role in Indian cultural unity. The tableau highlighted initiatives to preserve and globally promote unique folk traditions through financial assistance, training, performance opportunities, digital documentation, and cultural exchanges.

It emphasized the empowerment of rural artists and the fostering of national and international collaborations, reiterating Bengal's commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing modernity.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's tableau celebrated its unique blend of tradition and modernity under the theme "The City Beautiful."

It highlighted landmarks such as Nek Chand's Rock Garden, the mosaic murals of the Assembly Heritage Wall, Dhanas Lake with India's largest floating solar panels, and Pierre Jeanneret's Gandhi Bhavan.

The tableau also featured the iconic Rooster Bird Fountain at City Plaza. Chandigarh's 300 kilometres of cycle tracks, the longest in India, and its public bike-sharing system with 5,000 bicycles and 617 docking stations were showcased as symbols of health and sustainability.

The tableau beautifully captured Chandigarh's essence as a global tourist attraction and a model of urban innovation.

These tableaux showcased India's diverse strengths and its constantly- evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.

From the depiction of the sacred battlefield of Kurukshetra to crafts of Haryana such as reeda crafts, leather juttis, punja dari, chop, bagh, and phulkari, Haryana's Republic Day tableau is a celebration of the state's sports achievements, its heritage, and the empowerment of women.

The tableau of Haryana, along with Haryana's heritage, progress in technological innovation and empowerment of women, also displayed their heroes and their bravery for the country.

Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', participated in the parade this year. (ANI)

