Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "introspect their conduct," stating that the Congress would not be concerned if the BJP admits that making derogatory remarks against others is part of their culture.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "C T Ravi hasn't just spoken badly about Lakshmi Hebbalkar. He has also foul-mouthed Siddaramaiah. He has used derogatory language in the House. Let the BJP leaders introspect their conduct."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Former IFS Officer Mangal Sain Handa, Gets a Rousing Welcome in Kuwait (See Pics).

BJP leader C T Ravi was arrested on Thursday based on a complaint by state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, alleging that he made derogatory remarks against her. Subsequently, the Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release yesterday.

Commenting further on C T Ravi, Shivakumar added, "The people of Chikkamagaluru are cultured. It is a tragedy that someone like C T Ravi hails from the district. I would have condemned any of our leaders if they had made such comments. What did R Ashok say about the Munirathna case? He is defending these abusers."

Also Read | Train Ticket Discount: Namo Bharat Train Commuters To Get 10% Discount on Tickets Through RRTS Connect Mobile Application.

When asked about Ravi's allegations that Shivakumar was behind the police action, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is between the police and him. How can I be responsible for anything that happens in his house or party? They won't get sleep if they don't blame me."

Earlier today, C T Ravi sought government protection, claiming that his life was under threat and demanded a judicial inquiry.

He alleged that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar were conspiring against him.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still face a life threat, which is why I'm asking the government to provide me with adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. D K Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar have planned something that poses a threat to me."

Demanding a judicial inquiry, Ravi added, "I demand a judicial inquiry into the entire case filed against me and the behaviour of the police. Police call records need to be investigated. I am making another serious allegation that my phone is being tracked."

C T Ravi's son, Swarthak Surya, called his father's release "a big relief" and expressed faith in the judiciary.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father; he would never use such abusive language against anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)