New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was crushed under the wheels of an MCD truck after she fell from a scooter that was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Nauroji Nagar area here on Wednesday, police said.

The woman's husband sustained minor injuries in the accident that took place in the evening, police said.

Har Devi and her husband, Shyam Charan, 49, were on their way to Nangloi when the unidentified vehicle hit them from behind. Devi, who was riding pillion, fell down and was mowed down by the MCD garbage truck following them, Charan told police.

The truck driver identified as Jaan Mohammad, 34, fled the spot but was arrested later, police said.

Talking to reporters, Charan said, "My wife fell onto the road and a dumper coming from behind ran over her resulting in her instant death. The driver had the time to stop the vehicle but he failed".

A senior police officer said that teams have been formed to catch the driver of the unidentified vehicle.

