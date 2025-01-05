Nagpur, Jan 5 (PTI) A woman and her live-in partner were arrested for allegedly beating her three-year-old daughter to death in Khaparkheda area near Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The crime came to light after the woman carried the body of the girl to her village in Gondia for burial on December 27.

Also Read | IPO Time Table: Second Week of New Year 2025 Set To Be Busy As 7 Public Issues To Hit Dalal Street, 6 Listings on Investors' Radar; Check Key Details.

The woman told her relatives that the girl died of pneumonia. She refused to follow funeral rituals and covered injuries on the child's body, following which villagers alerted the police, an official said.

A postmortem report revealed that the girl died of a head injury.

Also Read | 'If Anyone Is Hurt, I Express Regret and Take My Words Back': BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri After 'Cheek' Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi.

When police questioned the woman, she revealed that she and her partner Rajpal Malviya thrashed the child to death in a fit of rage, the official said.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested the duo, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)