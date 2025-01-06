Puducherry Jan 6 (PTI) Women voters continue to outnumber men in all the thirty Assembly constituencies in the Puducherry Union Territory.

There are 5,39,125 women, 4,74,788 men and 157 transgenders in the latest electoral roll of the union territory whose total strength stands at 10,14,070 as per the official figures released on Monday stated.

Special summary revision of photo electoral rolls 2025 conducted in all the constituencies from 29 October 2024 to 28 November 2024 with January 1, 2025 as the qualifying date, show these figures, a release from office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

This exercise is done in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The electorate strength of the union territory as on October 29 last year (draft publication of electoral rolls) was 10,15,379.

While 22,154 applications received during the summary revision were admitted for inclusion, 23,463 names were deleted and the total number of voters stands now at 10,14,070.

Region wise break up of voters: Puducherry (with 23 Assembly constituencies) has 7,76,815 voters, Karaikal (with 5 Assembly constituencies) has 1,68,185 voters, Mahe has 29,448 voters and Yanam has 39,622 voters, the release stated.

