New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Veteran Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla and celebrated Malayalam author-filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair will be conferred with the 'Aakashdeep Sanman' --a lifetime achievement award, media group Amar Ujala announced on Tuesday.

The awards, instituted by Hindi media group Amar Ujala, include a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a certificate of commendation, and a statue.

Both the literary luminaries, according to the organisers, will be honoured for their "exceptional contributions to literature, culture, and society", the media group said.

While Nair, 90, is known for his profound impact on modern Malayalam art and literature, Shukla's unparalleled insights and literary prowess have made a lasting impression on the literary landscape.

The 87-year-old Shukla is also the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award. He received the award in 1999 for his book, "Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi".

The 'Aakashdeep' award was previously bestowed upon luminaries in Kannada (Girish Karnad), Marathi (Bhalchandra Nemade), Bengali (Shankh Ghosh), and Oriya (Pratibha Rai).

