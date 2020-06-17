Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | YSRCP Budget a Bundle of 'lies and Betrayals': Chandrababu Naidu

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 05:32 AM IST
Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): TDP President and Andhra Pradesh opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu flayed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for "not showing any commitment or assurance" in its budget for 2020-21 to make genuine efforts to uplift the poor and usher in balanced growth in the State.

Naidu said, "The ruling YCP neglected good governance in the past one year and now focusing on turning its falsehoods into truths in a bid to further cover up the massive destruction it has done so far. The budget is full of wrong claims, lies, and betrayals going by how the Government fulfilled only 59.6 per cent promises as against 90 per cent being claimed by the Finance Minister."

Addressing a virtual press conference, Naidu strongly opposed the chief minister and his party MLAs not wearing face masks in Tuesday's Assembly session which sent a very wrong signal to the society.

The TDP chief said that the previous TDP Government spent Rs. 19,976 crore for capital expenditure in 2018-`19 while the YCP regime could spend only Rs. 12,865 crore.

Naidu said, "The Government failed to spend the allocations it made for the crucial agriculture and irrigation sectors in 2019-20. While the previous TDP government spent Rs. 14,000 crore for irrigation in 2018-19, the YCP spent only Rs. 4,900 crore only during 2019-20. But it was making tall claims of aiming to complete all projects in the next four years."

Naidu blamed the chief minister's bankrupt policies for the decline in agricultural growth rate to just 8 per cent as against 11 per cent during TDP time which was despite drought and other problems. With its committed efforts, the TDP was able to achieve double digit overall growth rate during its regime while the same has come down to 8.16 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

