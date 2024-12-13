Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Lakshmi Parvathi alleged on Friday that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was behind the arrest of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun.

Parvathi claimed that Naidu has followers in Telangana and he is involved in everything while criticizing the state government for failing to ensure proper arrangements during the event.

"Allu Arjun's arrest is painful, and Chandrababu Naidu has a hand in everything. Allu Arjun went to see how the movie was, but it is the government's fault for not making proper arrangements. Allu Arjun did nothing wrong," Parvathi claimed.

"How many times should Chandrababu Naidu be arrested for the incidents in Rajahmundry Pushkaram and Kandukur? Chandrababu is CM in Andhra Pradesh and he has followers there (in Telangana) too," the YSRCP leader added.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premiere of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident, which claimed the life of one woman and left her son injured, has sparked a police investigation leading to the arrest of three people and, now, the actor himself. Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was taken to Gandhi Hospital for his medical examination and then reached Nampally Court where he will be produced before the judge.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chikkadpally, L Ramesh Kumar, confirmed the arrest, saying, "Yes, he (Actor Allu Arjun) has been arrested."

The arrest has sparked widespread criticism, including from Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working K T Rama Rao who condemned the move. "Arrest of National Award-winning star Allu Arjun is the pinnacle of insecurity of the rulers! I totally sympathize with the victims of the stampede but who failed really? Treating @alluarjun Garu as a common criminal is uncalled for especially for something he isn't directly responsible for. There is always space for respect & dignified conduct. I strongly condemn the high-handed behaviour of Govt," he wrote.

Earlier, Allu Arjun had approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him. (ANI)

