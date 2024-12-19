Director Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, is no longer in the Oscars race. The film, which had garnered a lot of anticipation after being chosen as India's entry, did not make it to the Academy's official shortlist. However, actor Sonu Sood asserted that the real award for any film is the love and appreciation of the audience. ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Out of Oscars 2025 Race: Aamir Khan Productions Reacts to Omission; Hansal Mehta Slams FFI’s ‘Strike Rate’.

While speaking to the media at a press conference in New Delhi, Sood said, "Real Oscar is the audience who shower their love on the film. What matters is to make a place in the hearts of people, awards just remain confined to the shelves.."

In September, the Film Federation of India, led by Jahnu Barua, selected Laapataa Ladies from a list of 29 films in several Indian languages, including Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' and the National Award-winning Aattam.

Actor Sonu Sood, who is making his directorial debut with Fateh, has collaborated with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the track Hitman.

While sharing his working experience with Sonu Sood, the ace singer said, "So, when Sonu paaji came to me and said we have to make a song for Fateh, it reminded me of nearly sixteen years ago when I worked in a studio in Mohali. At the time, I wasn't a thing in Bollywood, but in Punjab, I was a successful music director who made really futuristic tunes."

He added how Sonu recommended his name to other producers, "I showed him my "Brown Rang", "Angrezi Beat" and other songs, and he said, 'Brother, your time will come, and Bollywood will come to you.' I asked him, 'It really seems that way to you?' Then, he went to Mumbai and referred my name to all the big music directors, producers, film directors, and filmmakers in the industry, saying there's a guy in Mohali who's creating amazing sounds. But nobody claimed it, nobody came. However, when people finally started coming, and Bollywood started happening, I met Sonu again in Bombay and told him that his vision had come true."

"Sonu is a visionary and a brother who always helps others in difficult situations. He helps his own people, and the entire world knows he does a lot for people he doesn't even know. He risks all for others. So, rather than being a filmmaker or actor, a person who has dedicated his entire life to serving others has a heart that simply wants to serve people. I've seen it; he's always on the phone, helping someone. If people like him don't succeed, then who will?," he shared.

Earlier, the makers shared the teaser of the film. Sonu took to his official social media handle 'X' and dropped the teaser clip.

The teaser starts with the statement, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then cuts to a voiceover in which Sonu Sood is heard conversing with another individual, correcting that he killed 50 people on March 19, not 40. "You'll never find those ten bodies," he said and also added, "Bhagvaan unki atma ko shanti de"

Sood while sharing the teaser wrote on X, "AA RAHA HOON...Action speaks louder than words. #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller!" Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Out of Best International Feature Category; Full Academy Shortlist Revealed.

Produced by Sonali Sood for Shakti Sagar Productions' and Umesh KR Bansal for Zee Studios, Fateh is slated to release on January 10, 2025.