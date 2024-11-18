Sultanpur, Nov 18 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured when the roof of a house undergoing repair work collapsed here on Monday, police said.

The victims were identified as construction workers Aman, Karma Raj and Govardhan (40), they said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: ITBP Invites Applications for 27 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online at itbpolice.nic.in; Know Recruitment Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

Govardhan's son, Ayush (10) was also present on the spot, they added.

The incident occurred when the roof of a room in Bandhua Nagar area, which was being demolished, suddenly collapsed, trapping the victims under the debris, station in-charge Vijay Singh said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Police arrived at the scene and rescued them. However, Aman died on the spot, and the rest were injured, Singh said. Govardhan is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College while Ayush and Karma Raj were given first aid.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)