Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Three persons were killed while two others were injured after a truck overturned onto their car in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on a stretch of the Jaipur-Agra National Highway under Mehandipur Balaji police station limits, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Manpur), Deepak Kumar Meena, said the truck heading from Jaipur to Bharatpur lost control near the Balaji Mod, and overturned onto the car.

Three occupants of the car were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, Meena said.

