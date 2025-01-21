New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) BJP candidate from Delhi's Rajouri Garden Assembly seat Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP of turning the city into a 'dustbin' and promised to develop parks and gyms in the area to promote sports among the youngsters.

Addressing an election meeting in the constituency, the BJP national secretary emphasised the need for gyms and green spaces and said, "Under the BJP, India's youth are healthier, stronger and more prosperous than ever before."

Sirsa accused the AAP government of failing to create sufficient opportunities for youths to pursue careers in sports and said, "AAP has turned Delhi into a dustbin."

In contrast, the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides job opportunities for youths while promoting sports and fitness, he said.

Sirsa assured the people that if elected, he would implement the same policies in Rajouri Garden to make the constituency a model for the rest of Delhi.

