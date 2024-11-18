New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Apollo Radiology International (ARI), a unit of Apollo Hospitals, on Monday said it has acquired radiology reporting wing of UK's InHealth Group.

The acquisition solidifies the company's commitment to addressing the critical shortage of radiologists worldwide, enhancing access to quality diagnostic services across the UK and globally, it said in a statement.

Apollo Radiology International (ARI) is projected to report over two million scans annually, covering 24 countries and continuing to serve over 200 healthcare organisations.

Together, ARI and InHealth aim to extend reporting services across a wider network of NHS-partners in the UK, addressing critical gaps in radiology staffing and providing patients with accurate, timely diagnosis, it said.

"Together, we are poised to address the global radiologist shortage while delivering exceptional quality service," ARI CEO and Medical Director Sreenivasa Raju Kalidindi said.

InHealth CEO Geoff Searle said both organisations share an approach which puts quality at the heart of all their services.

