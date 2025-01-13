Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Army troops are training members of Village Defence Guard (VDG) in the border areas of Jammu district to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid, officials said on Monday.

The police have raised VDG in areas along the border with Pakistan.

The training for VDG members is being conducted by the Army's Chenab Brigade, the officials said.

They further said that a week-long training camp has been organized in several border villages of Jammu district to enhance the participants' skills in minor tactics, endurance, and firing.

