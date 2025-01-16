New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Ashok Chandra took over as MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) while Binod Kumar took charge of Indian Bank on Thursday following the government notification regarding their respective appointments.

Chandra, the Executive Director at Canara Bank, has succeeded Atul Kumar Goel as PNB MD and CEO.

Chandra started his banking career with erstwhile Corporation Bank in 1991 as a probationary officer and worked as the branch head in various geographies and handled multiple responsibilities as heading zones/regions of the bank across the country, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

He also had a stint in overseas operations when he was heading the representative office of the bank at Dubai, UAE.

On the other hand, Kumar, executive director at PNB, was appointed MD and CEO of Chennai-based Indian Bank.

Kumar started his banking journey in PNB as management trainee in 1994 and went on to become the executive director of PNB in November 2022.

Kumar succeeds S L Jain who retired as MD and CEO of Indian Bank last month.

