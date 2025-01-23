Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 23 (PTI) The fire department seized about 300 illegal cylinders from the Kumbh Mela area on Thursday, days after a fire broke out at the venue.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the devotees have been requested to use only "authorised cylinders" because most of the incidents of fire occur due to unauthorised cylinders.

Also Read | What Is Centralised Pension Payments System? All About CPPS System As EPFO Eases Pension Disbursement Process for EPS Members.

He said people have been asked to dial 1920 in case they chance upon anyone selling cylinders illegally.

On January 19, a fire broke out in the fair ground's Sector 19, gutting 18 camps. No one was hurt in the incident.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)