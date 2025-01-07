Latur, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP leader Archana Patil Chakurkar on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the police highlighting traffic woes in major areas of Maharashtra's Latur city, especially near coaching centres.

In a memorandum to Nanded range inspector general of police Shahaji Umap, the BJP leader said the traffic situation has worsening areas such as Basweshwar Chowk, Shivaji Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, and Babalgaon Naka, where there is heavy movement of students.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The memorandum stated that defunct traffic signals, haphazard parking, and the lack of adequate attention from the traffic department have worsened the situation.

She urged the authorities to implement effective measures to ensure smoother traffic flow.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

This will provide much-needed relief to residents, students, and emergency services like ambulances operating within the city, she said.

Chakurkar also sought an independent police outpost in a private coaching class area, citing that Latur has emerged as an educational hub, attracting students from across the state, and there have been instances of miscreants disturbing peace in the area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)