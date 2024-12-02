Lalitpur (UP), December 2 (PTI) A private bus overturned after it collided with a truck that lost control in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district on Monday, injuring 30 passengers on board, a police officer said.

The accident occurred near Mannu Petrol Pump on Highway-44 in Kotwali area, Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Narayan Rai told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here.

He said that ten passengers with minor injuries are being treated at the local hospital, while twenty seriously injured passengers have been sent to Jhansi Medical College.

After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving the truck. Both the vehicles have been seized and efforts are underway to nab the truck driver, the officer said.

Also Read | Wipro Bonus Share Record Date: Wipro Announces Bonus Shares in 1:1 Ratio, Fixes December 3 as Record Date – All Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)