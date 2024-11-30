New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A man accused of several heinous crimes was arrested after he allegedly attacked a police officer on duty, leading to an encounter here, officials said on Saturday.

Head constable Azad Akhtar, posted at New Usman Pur police station, while patrolling, called Mohammad Adil (35) for questioning in Gautam Vihar police booth on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Ajmer Sharif Dargah Row: Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Shrine Embroils in Controversy As Petition Claims Shiva Temple Under Structure; From Its History to Court Case, Know All About It.

Meanwhile, Adil's brother, Bawla, who also faces criminal cases, came to the police booth along with some women and started abusing and beating Akhtar.

"Bawla tore Akhtar's uniform and Adil attacked him on his chest with a sharp weapon causing serious injury. Following this, they all fled," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Govt Employees Set to Cross INR 50,000? Know Details.

Akhtar was rushed to a hospital where he was discharged after treatment, the DCP said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 221 (obstructing public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 109 (1) (attempt to murder) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Saturday, police received a tip-off that Adil was hiding near Yamuna Khadar in New Usmanpur. The team rushed to the spot and asked him to surrender. However, Adil began firing at the police, DCP said.

In retaliation, the police fired and injured Adil, he said.

"One of the bullets hit Adil in his right leg and he was overpowered by the team. A semi-automatic pistol along with a cartridge was recovered from his possession," another officer said.

Adil has been admitted to GTB hospital and further investigation is underway, he added. He is involved in 27 cases of attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)