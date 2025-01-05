New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has launched an investigation into an illegal suspected meat processing unit in Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The police said they have received a complaint from an NGO that a packaging factory in Bhajanpura area was reportedly packing beef.

"A team was immediately sent to the location under the leadership of senior police officers. Police are verifying all the facts. A team of doctors will collect samples of the suspected meat from the processing unit for forensic confirmation," said a senior police officer.

