New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man who was wanted in a robbery-cum-murder case, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Ankit, along with his accomplices allegedly murdered a man in 2018 under the Mahendra Park police jurisdiction.

Also Read | RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

The accused was allegedly involved in the murder of Rajesh Gupta during a robbery outside a factory in Jahangir Puri.

Also Read | RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

The accused was allegedly involved in the murder of Rajesh Gupta during a robbery outside a factory in Jahangir Puri.

Declared a proclaimed offender during trial, Ankit was granted interim bail in 2021 but he was absconding thereafter, police said.

Also Read | The Delhi Model: Jasmine Shah's New Book Shows How AAP 'Redefined' Governance in India.

On December 20, a tip-off led to his arrest from Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)