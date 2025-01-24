Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jan 24 (PTI) An elephant died after falling into a deep well in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Gopo village under Mahuatand police station area on Thursday night, the official added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"The sub-adult elephant seemed to have strayed from its herd and accidentally fell into the well," Bokaro divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI.

A local panchayat head, Tejlal Mahato, said the elephant entered the village at night to eat crops and fell into the well.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"It fell into the well and died. Local villagers saw it in the morning and informed forest officials," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)