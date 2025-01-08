Bareilly (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Four cows were found dead at a gaushala in Bareilly's Aonla, the assembly constituency of Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh, officials said on Wednesday.

The District Magistrate has ordered strict action against those responsible for the deaths.

Also Read | January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 8.

The incident came to light when the bodies of the animals were discovered in the cow shelter late Tuesday night, prompting protests by workers from local right-wing organisations.

On Wednesday, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar visited the Bhojpur Madhi Gaushala and found several deficiencies, including inadequate winter arrangements, excessive dirt and a lack of green fodder.

Also Read | FMGE 2024 Admit Card Out at natboard.edu.in: NBEMS Releases Hall Tickets for December Session of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, Know Steps To Download.

As per a press statement, the district magistrate ordered an investigation into the matter by the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and directed that legal action should be taken against any official found negligent in their duties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)