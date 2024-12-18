Kolar (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) Four people lost their lives, and one person sustained critical injuries after a pickup vehicle reportedly collided with two motorcycles in Gudipalli village in the district, on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.15 pm when the pickup vehicle, carrying empty tomato crates, allegedly was involved in a head-on collision with two motorcycles. Four people riding the bikes were killed on the spot, officials confirmed.

A pedestrian walking along the roadside was also severely injured in the accident.

"The injured person is in critical condition, currently on ventilator support in the ICU," a senior police officer said.

The police stated that a case will be registered, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

