New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) HCLFoundation, the CSR arm of IT major HCLTech, on Monday said it will award Rs 5-crore grants to three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) engaged in the fields of environment, health, and education.

As part of its 10th edition of HCLTech Grant, the foundation has awarded Lokamata Rani Rashmoni Mission for 'Conservation of biodiversity for life and livelihood' project that covers 40 villages in West Bengal. The project promotes sustainable agriculture, supports local livelihoods and empowers women, HCLFoundation said in a statement.

Also Read | Analogue Paneer: Consumer Affairs Ministry Mulls Guidelines on Labelling 'Analogue Paneer' as 'Non-Dairy' in Hotels, Restaurants.

Gurupriya Vision Research Foundation has been selected for 'Vision on Wheels' initiative aimed at eradicating childhood blindness caused by retinopathy of prematurity in over 10,000 villages across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, Raised Lines Foundation will obtain grant aid for its 'Touch Learn and Shine' project, which focuses on inclusive education through tactile resources, reaching more than 38,400 villages nationwide, it said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

HCLTech Grant received over 13,925 registrations from NGOs across India.

In addition to the top winners, six runner-up NGOs in each category will receive Rs 25 lakh grants to further their work, the statement said.

Since its inception in 2011, HCLFoundation has awarded over Rs 152.8 crore to support 59 projects across 142 districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)