New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The total non-fossil fuel installed capacity in the country has reached 213.70 GW as of November 2024, marking 14.2 per cent increase compared to 187.05 GW in the same month last year.

During April-November period of FY25, a total of 14.94 GW of renewable capacity was added, nearly double of 7.54 gigawatt (GW) added during the same period a year ago, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

In November alone, 2.3 GW capacity was added, posting a fourfold increase from 566.06 MW added in November 2023.

The non-fossil fuel capacity, both installed and pipeline projects, surged 28.5 per cent to 472.90 GW as of November 2024 from 368.15 GW a year ago.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Solar power continued to lead with installed capacity, rising from 72.31 GW in 2023 to 94.17 GW in 2024.

The solar capacity, including projects in the pipeline surged by 52.7 per cent to 261.15 GW.

The installed wind power capacity increased 7.6 per cent to 47.96 GW during the period. The wind capacity, including projects in the pipeline increased 17.4 per cent to 74.44 GW.

In nuclear energy, installed nuclear capacity grew to 8.18 GW in 2024 from 7.48 GW in 2023, while the total capacity, including pipeline projects, was at 22.48GW.

Bioenergy capacity rose to 11.34 GW from 10.84 GW in 2023, reflecting a growth of 4.6 per cent during the period.

Small hydro capacity increased marginally to 5.08 GW from 4.99 GW. Its total capacity, including pipeline projects touched 5.54 GW.

Large hydroelectric projects rose to 46.97 GW in 2024 from 46.88 GW as of November 2023, and total capacity, including pipeline projects, increased to 67.02 GW from 64.85 GW.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)