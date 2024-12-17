New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The government on Tuesday said investment of Rs 1.46 lakh crore have been realised, resulting in incremental production and sales of over Rs 12.50 lakh crore across 14 PLI sectors till August this year.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that keeping in view India's vision of becoming self-reliant, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore to enhance manufacturing capabilities and exports.

"As on August 2024, across 14 sectors, investment of Rs 1.46 lakh crore have been realised, which has resulted in incremental production/sales of over Rs 12.50 lakh crore, employment generation of over 9.5 lakhs, and exports surpassing Rs 4 lakh crore," he added.

Incentives of Rs 2,968 crore in eight sectors and Rs 6,753 crore in nine sectors during 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively, have been disbursed.

As of date, 764 applications have been approved under PLI schemes across 14 sectors, the minister said.

In a separate reply, he said India's trade with FTA partner countries shows an increase of 100 per cent in exports compared to 84.7 per cent in imports from the year of implementation of the FTA to 2023-24.

