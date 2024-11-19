Gurugram, Nov 19 (PTI) A lawyer was killed after his car overturned and fell into a ditch near the Sohna-Tauru road on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to police, Pankaj was returning from a wedding ceremony when he lost control of his car on a turn and it fell into a 70-metre-deep ditch.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took out the body with the help of locals and sent it for post-mortem, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

"Doctors said that the lawyer died due to head injury. We have registered an FIR and a probe is underway", said Inspector Ajayveer Bhadana, SHO of Sohna City police station.

The body was handed over to the family, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)