Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) A man was seriously injured in an attack by four persons who stabbed him and fired two rounds in Sinnar town of Nashik district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Sagar Londhe, is a son of former deputy chairman of Sinnar Municipal Council Namdev Londhe.

Sagar was attacked with knives by three assailants while the fourth one fired two rounds from a pistol, police said, adding that the victim wad admitted to a hospital in Nashik city.

