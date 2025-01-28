Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found near an under-construction metro line in Mira Bhayandar area in Thane district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Some passers-by spotted the body near the Golden Nest locality and informed the police.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

